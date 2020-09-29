Register
19:12 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    South Side of Madagascar from ISS

    Pizza Delivery, Epstein, or Space Poo? Netizens Divided Over Mysterious Object Seen Near ISS

    © CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/01/1077880176_0:22:1280:742_1200x675_80_0_0_938acdff4430db2012182fbae7bf1bf2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009291080613069-pizza-delivery-epstein-or-space-poo-netizens-divided-over-mysterious-object-seen-near-iss/

    Footage of the object was posted on the YouTube channel MrMBB333, which is dedicated to mysterious sightings. The host of the channel revealed that he decided to watch a live feed from the ISS after learning that an air leak had occurred on the station.

    Social media users were left divided after footage of an unknown object floating near the International Space Station was posted online. In the video posted on the MrMBB333 YouTube channel, the mysterious object is first seen floating towards the Earth before disappearing. It then reappears 30 minutes later and looks as if it is drifting towards the ISS.

    The host of the channel said he first thought that the bizarre object was the Moon, but then contended that the Earth’s natural satellite is bigger than the object seen in the ISS live feed.

    The host claimed that the object has the same colour as the ISS.

    "It almost kind of implies that maybe there is an outside possibility that they are the same material because they are behaving to light the same, almost exact way. See, they are almost the same exact colour", the host said.

    The video, posted on 27 September, has been viewed almost 40,000 times. Like the host of the channel, most netizens were left baffled by the object.

    One user ruled out that the ISS’ live feed had simply captured the Moon:

    "I could be mistaken but i don't think the moon would have crossed from one side to the other in 30 min.?”

    Some users contended that there was nothing extraordinary in the findings.

    "That's a meteor going around the Earth we're going to see a lot more", wrote one netizen.
    "That is probably the debris from the failed Surveyer mission 50 years ago that is going into our orbit", suggested another netizen.

    Other users believed the object is some kind of extraterrestrial creature.

    "It looks creature like, the way its moving , creepy…" one user wrote.
    "The 'thing' from ISS camera looked like it was 'crawling' when it moved!" exclaimed another netizen.

    Many users thought the object could be behind the air leak on the ISS that astronauts have been trying to locate for days.

    One user asked: "Maybe they lost a piece and that is why they are leaking....?"
    "Now we know why the station is leaking air -- The plug fell out", wrote another.

    Still others honed their humour.

    One user wrote: "Pizza delivery".
    "Someone on the ISS just flushed. It's a space turd", another assumed.
    "I think it was the Epstein escape pod", wrote a third.
    Tags:
    air leak, mystery, ISS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse