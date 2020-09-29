Like Wife, Like Husband: Kanye West Joins Kim Kardashian in Expressing Support for Armenia

On 27 September, fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Dozens of soldiers have reportedly been killed and hundreds wounded on both sides. The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between the two countries.

A day after Kim Kardashian voiced her support for Armenia, Kanye West posted a statement saying he is praying for the country, currently engaged in fighting with Azerbaijan over a disputed territory. West also said he is praying for the coronavirus-ravaged world and family of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman killed during a police a raid in March.

Praying for Armenia Praying for Breonna Taylor’s family Praying for a world ravaged by the pandemic Praying for God’s love to cover us all Cover our friends and family soften the hearts of the world Thank you God for our lives. In Jesus name Amen — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2020

​West's wife Kim Kardashian, whose late father Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent, on Monday urged Azerbaijan to cease fighting with Armenia and urged the US government to cut off military aid to Baku. Kardashian, who travelled to Armenia in 2019 to baptize her three children, also claimed that Armenia was the victim of "unprovoked attacks" by Azerbaijan.

Kanye’s tweet received thousands of comments, with netizens expressing concern about the artist. West's behaviour and controversial remarks over the past several months have been the subject of discussions with fans and health experts claiming he is suffering from mental problems.

For example, he threatened his mother-in-law with war, revealed he wanted to divorce Kardashian, and started crying at a rally in South Carolina after he told the crowd that his father wanted to abort him. Most recently, West declared war on the music industry, but did it in a peculiar way – he filmed himself peeing on a Grammy award.