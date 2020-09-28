Yorkshire Residents Left Baffled After Mysterious Parallel Lines Appear in Sky

Residents of Yorkshire County in England were left baffled after mysterious parallel lines appeared in the sky on 27 September. Photos posted online show three rows of white lines, which users said looked like they had been drawn by someone.
Sum strange lines in sky tonight ova Yorkshire.... pic.twitter.com/Gfce7RLHv6— YORKSHIRE SLANG 💙 (@YorkshireSlang) September 27, 2020
Shortly after images of the sighting were posted online, residents of other English counties and cities reported that they too had seen the bizarre lines.
Same in Manchester 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K5FSjVEJLB— Duffy (@Dynogenremaps) September 28, 2020
Some users believed that the lines were simply trails left by passenger planes or fighter jets.
Red Arrows apparently. The regularly fly between North Wales and RAF Scampton— Wil (@tomatozoo) September 27, 2020
Others, however, insisted that the sight was the work of aliens.
September 27, 2020
Still others pointed the finger at one sportswear manufacturer…
Yorkshire, now sponsored by Adidas.— Drew Naylor (@drewnaylor84) September 27, 2020
Later, meteorologist Jon Mitchell tweeted that three Aer Lingus planes were flying from Germany to the Republic of Ireland, which is located close to the United Kingdom.
To all of you noticing the three aircraft contrails over the moon tonight, it was three @AerLingus aircraft flying into #Dublin from #Berlin #Düsseldorf and #Munich. Nothing really unusual but nicely lit by the moon. Thanks to @flightradar24 @itvcalendar pic.twitter.com/UABXNj2hwt— Jon Mitchell - Weatherman (@JonMitchellITV) September 27, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)