Register
22:06 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Benadryl, TikTok collage

    FDA Warns Parents of TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge’ After US Teen Dies, Several Hospitalized

    Evan Craighead
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    520
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080575635_0:95:1800:1107_1200x675_80_0_0_d23e1f554f1a20efa9fff9b62f84c2b9.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009251080575601-fda-warns-parents-of-tiktok-benadryl-challenge-after-us-teen-dies-several-hospitalized/

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public service warning over the “Benadryl Challenge,” a deadly TikTok trend that encourages impressionable netizens to get high and hallucinate on a deadly dose of allergy pills.

    The federal agency warned in its Thursday release that exceeding the recommended dosage of Benadryl, an over-the-counter (OTC) brand name for diphenhydramine, can trigger heart complications, seizures and/or coma.

    Abusing Benadryl can also lead to death, as exhibited by a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl who overdosed on the OTC drug and died on August 21. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, outlet KFOR said the teen’s death may have been tied to the social media challenge.

    "The dose that can cause a hallucination is very close to the dose that can cause something potentially life-threatening," Scott Schaeffer, managing director at the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, told KFOR last month.

    “We are investigating these reports and conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported,” the FDA stated. “We will update the public once we have completed our review or have more information to share.”

    The federal agency’s issuance comes nearly a month after Benadryl manufacturer Johnson & Johnson told TooFab that the social media challenge was “extremely concerning” and “dangerous.” The pharmaceutical company noted that it was “working with TikTok” and partners to put an end to the deadly trend and remove related content from the platform.

    “As with any medicine, abuse or misuse can lead to serious side effects with potentially long-lasting consequences, and BENADRYL products should only be used as directed by the label,” the company said of its over-the-counter drug, as reported by TooFab.

    At least three teens in Fort Worth, Texas, were hospitalized in May after swallowing excessive doses of the OTC drug, according to a September 3 news release issued by the city’s Cook Children’s Medical Center.

    “What struck me was that we had three teens come in for the same thing in one week,” said nurse practitioner Amber Jewison. “None of these patients were trying to harm themselves. They all said they saw videos on TikTok and were curious to try it.”

    One 14-year-old hospitalized had reportedly swallowed 14 Benadryl pills.

    “Each of these patients said they got the idea from videos on TikTok that claimed users could get high and hallucinate if they took a dozen or more of the allergy pills,” the release noted, citing the hospitalized teens.

    Jewison revealed that, in addition to the aforementioned dangers of abusing the OTC drug, an overdose of diphenhydramine can also leave one needing “a catheter to drain urine from the bladder due to not being able to urinate.”

    Large quantities of Benadryl can also lead to “severe agitation and confusion, fever, skin flushing, problems with vision, dry mouth, dry eyes, and inability to sweat,” according to the American College of Medical Toxicology.

    Related:

    Whistleblower Revealed ‘Victims of Persecution’ Being Forcibly Sterilized at ICE Facility
    Scientists Isolate Tiny Antibody Component Which May Be ‘Safe and Effective’ COVID-19 Treatment
    Moderna Will Likely Announce Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine in November - CEO
    US Navy Declassifies 300 Probe Docs on USS Thresher Implosion After Monthslong Delay
    Video: US Woman Shocked With Taser, Arrested at Son's Football Game After Forgoing Mask
    Tags:
    Parenting, teens, death, social media, TikTok, pills, drugs, health, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), FDA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse