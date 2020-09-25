Video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Trainer Did Push Ups in Front of Her Casket

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last week due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. A private memorial ceremony for her was held in US Capitol Building's Statuary Hall.

A personal trainer for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, honored her memory by doing several push-ups in front of her casket during the memorial service in US capitol.

The moment was caught on video, showing RBG's trainer, Bryant Johnson, standing in front of the casket and then kneeling down to do three push-ups.

The move drew mixed reactions, with some confused by the unexpected tribute, and many praising it as symbolizing RBG's power and spirit.

"I was so confused seeing the push up. But man as if we didn't know how much of a badass RBG was, to continue her training all through the pandemic too. Never gonna be another person like her", one user said.

"Whenever you’re struggling through a push-up, think of RBG", another one added.​

One thought of the move as "cruel", suggesting that "there's no way RBG was able to do one push up".

Push ups for RBG pic.twitter.com/IC2pxlx97G — Graham MacGillivray (@GWMacGillivray) September 25, 2020

The iconic judge is the first woman and the second justice in the US history to be posthumously honored in the Capitol. The private memorial service was held on Friday.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on 18 September after fighting complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at the age of 87.