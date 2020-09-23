Labour MP Jess Phillips Mocked After Re-Tweeting ‘Obvious’ RBG ‘Tribute’ Spoof

Former Labour Party leadership hopeful Jess Phillips MP, who once warned Jeremy Corbyn "I'll knife you in the front", shared an article from conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee showing, prompting ridicule from the Twitterati.

Labour MP Jess Phillips has been mocked on Twitter after she retweeted a spoof of basketballers wearing lace collars in tribute to late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The former Labour leadership contender retweeted a post from Labour Women's Network sharing a story from well-known US conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee, depicting LA Lakers star LeBron James and other NBA players kneeling in lace collars like those Ginsburg sported.

"Shedding a happy tear at this. BOOM!" Phillips wrote in response to the LWN's comment "That, sisters and brothers, is how you be a good ally."

Both tweets were quickly deleted without either Phillips or the LWN commenting on the gaffe, but not before screen grabs surfaced on social media with unkind comments attached.

​One user didn't see the funny side however, calling it "yet another example of how easily politicians can be manipulated into disseminating fake news. Not all instances are so trivial."

​Phillips has a history of bursting into tears during her Parliamentary interventions and in response to tasteless jokes, but she is no blushing violet herself. In December 2015 she threatened her recently-elected party leader Jeremy Corbyn: “The day it comes that you are hurting us more than you are helping us, I won’t knife you in the back – I’ll knife you in the front.”