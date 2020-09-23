Twitter Derides Fox News For Labeling Pence Plane Incident 'Bird Attack'

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Air Force Two with US Vice President Mike Pence on board had to return to the Manchester airport in New Hampshire, due to a possible "bird strike". Fox News, however, initially reported the story in a different way.

The reported incident with the VP's plane that was supposed to carry Pence to Washington after a campaign event in Gilford, New Hampshire, has reportedly ended well, but the way it was earlier described by Fox News immediately went viral.

As pool reporters suggested that the forced return may have been caused "by a bird strike", Fox News initially reported it as a "bird attack", causing netizens to screenshot and ridicule the media company, alleging that birds that "attacked" the plane containing the vice president might have been "Democrats", "Antifa" or even "a pterodactyl".

Bird attack! Also known as a bird strike. Lol pic.twitter.com/qiKPngarZ8 — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) September 22, 2020

NH sends bird attack to take out Vice President! https://t.co/kzKGsbtbst — Dennis (@walpole35102) September 23, 2020

A bird attack? Was it a Pterodactyl? — D (@beav_de) September 22, 2020

​Some users, though admitting that anything is possible in 2020, nonetheless mocked Fox News for their choice of words.

A bird attack? 😂😂 maybe a bird strike in an engine. But hey it’s 2020 and maybe the birds are Dems also. — RE (@N85OR) September 22, 2020

Birds don’t typically attack airplanes. They do occasionally get sucked into the engines but it’s usually not on purpose. Only 2020 would give us kamikaze birds — Yoderina (@yoderina) September 23, 2020

​Others rolled out their own examples of what is actually a bird attack, even recalling the famous Alfred Hitchcock movie "The Birds".

This is a bird attack! FFS pic.twitter.com/MNqBIxWTX0 — Jane D’oh (@aeiounothing21) September 22, 2020

I don't think CJ is disputing that a bird into the engine of an airplane, can take it down. However, the ATTACK of a bird on an airplane does sound...strange. pic.twitter.com/ar0wCaf5bo — Babyjo (@babyjo_raz) September 23, 2020

anyone have a flock of attack pigeon`s?

one bird took down air force 2 tonight .. lmao

ANTIFA!! pic.twitter.com/d7Ve1vOker — scientist united (@roberth11357298) September 22, 2020

​After Air Force Two returned to the regional airport, Pence and his staffers were said to have boarded a White House cargo plane to return to Washington.

No official comments have followed the incident.