Twitterian Makes Soviet Soldiers 'Dance' To Modern Tunes - Videos

It appears that the famous dancing exploits of Soviet servicemen have recently taken on a slitely different hue online, thanks to the efforts of one Twitterian who uses the handle @communistbops.
According to Military Times, the netizen's interest in the subject stems from a previous "20th century Russian history coursework", when he started listening to the Red Army Choir in order to "fully immerse himself in that world".
Having watched these videos so much that he ended up remembering "which dance moves would go best with certain lyrics", @communistbops eventually ended up producing peculiar combinations of the old footage of dancing performances with much more modern Western songs, for other social media users to enjoy.
mr brightside - the killers pic.twitter.com/AXgD82WWwN— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) August 30, 2019
bring me to life - evanescence pic.twitter.com/6ON8V1yJvT— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 13, 2020
gimme! gimme! gimme! - abba pic.twitter.com/p21rUNuHW5— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 18, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)