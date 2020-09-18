Huge Swarms of 'Creepy' Insects Descend Upon Siberian City - Video

It seems that the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk has recently witnessed a veritable invasion of swarms of small insects, with videos of that calamity emerging online.
According to local media reports, the insects descended upon the city during last weekend, leaving quite a few eyewitnesses rather unsettled as the tiny greenish winged creatures swarmed in the streets, covering the pavement with their bodies and sometimes even managing to find their way into buildings and buses.
Some social media users suggested that the winged "invaders" were small sap-sucking insects known as aphids, with some describing the sight of these creatures crawling around as "creepy".
А у нас в городе нашествие тли крылатой. Выглядит жутковато...#Красноярск #насекомые pic.twitter.com/nT57Kx8dpZ— Demakova Larisa (@iamproffi) September 14, 2020
