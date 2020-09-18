French Rapper Slammed for 'F**k the Holocaust' Lyrics, Faces Probe for 'Unspeakable' Anti-Semitism

French rap artist Freeze Corleone released his debut studio album LMF last week, with a music video for one of his songs posted on YouTube amassing more than a million views.

French rapper Freeze Corleone is under investigation over his allegedly anti-semitic song lyrics after several officials and organisations raised an outcry, writes Daily Mail.

The Senegal-based 28-year old artist's debut studio album “La Menace Fantome” (“The Phantom Menace”), released on 11 September, soared to number three in the country’s charts, selling more than 15,000 copies and attracting 5.2 million listeners on the Spotify digital music platform in just three days.

However, the rapper’s lyrics include the line “F**k the Shoah (Holocaust)!” along with lines such as “I arrive determined like Adolf in the 1930s,” and, “Every day I f**k Israel like I live in Gaza.”

In an announcement on 17 September, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the rapper for his “unspeakable antisemitism and negationism”, confirming that his ministry would be pursuing legal action.

The minister also urged social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook “not to spread this filth”.

Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz also emphasised that Corleone was being investigated for 'inciting racial hatred' based on the content of his songs and videos posted online.

Earlier, Frederic Potier, the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (Dilcrah), had reported the rapper to the public prosecutor's office. The International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism, known by its French acronym Licra, slammed Corleone, saying on Twitter that “impunity must end”.

In its post, the organisation also tagged music streaming sites and apps, including Google Play and Apple Music.

​Some 50 politicians, along with French President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party, condemned the rapper, while some also urged digital platforms to remove Corleone's songs and for radio stations to ban them.

Netizens were split on social media in their approach to the rapper’s controversial lyrics. Most slammed them as “pure antisemitism”.

​Some, however, commented that people were just “taking the lyrics out of context”.

