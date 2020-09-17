‘It Looked Like a Chicken Breast’: US Man Finds Brain Wrapped in Foil on Beach - Graphic Photos

James Senda revealed to local station Fox6 that he discovered the brain at Myers Park in Racine County on Tuesday morning. The brain was wrapped up alongside a flower and paper bearing a foreign language, which appeared to be money.
"I don't really know how to explain it, it didn't register … I was just like, 'What is this? I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band,” Senda told the station.
"Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast - kind of. It took a little bit for it to really [register] of what was going on; it was a brain,” he added.
Senda was so surprised by his discovery, he even asked some nearby city employees on the beach for their opinion.
“They’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s a brain,’” he recalled.
"I'm personally glad I'm the one that found it instead of somebody else," Senda told local outlet CBS58. “There's kids that play here. I mean, I mentally can take it, I can handle it. But who knows some people may not be able to handle it like I did."
Senda called the police to inform them of his bizarre discovery.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office later confirmed that the brain does not belong to a human but rather to an animal. However, it has yet to determine what type of animal the brain came from.
All comments
Show new comments (0)