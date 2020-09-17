‘It Looked Like a Chicken Breast’: US Man Finds Brain Wrapped in Foil on Beach - Graphic Photos

A man in Wisconsin recently discovered an animal brain wrapped in aluminum foil while searching for sea glass along Lake Michigan.

James Senda revealed to local station Fox6 that he discovered the brain at Myers Park in Racine County on Tuesday morning. The brain was wrapped up alongside a flower and paper bearing a foreign language, which appeared to be money.

"I don't really know how to explain it, it didn't register … I was just like, 'What is this? I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band,” Senda told the station.

"Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast - kind of. It took a little bit for it to really [register] of what was going on; it was a brain,” he added.

Senda was so surprised by his discovery, he even asked some nearby city employees on the beach for their opinion.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s a brain,’” he recalled.

"I'm personally glad I'm the one that found it instead of somebody else," Senda told local outlet CBS58. “There's kids that play here. I mean, I mentally can take it, I can handle it. But who knows some people may not be able to handle it like I did."

Senda called the police to inform them of his bizarre discovery.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office later confirmed that the brain does not belong to a human but rather to an animal. However, it has yet to determine what type of animal the brain came from.