‘The Truth is Out There’: Netizens Hail 'UFO Sighting' in New Jersey as Right on Cue for 2020

Netizens rushed online to offer up their explanations, ranging from the outlandish to more reasonable, after spying a mysterious flying object hovering over New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Monday night which brought traffic to a halt.

Some went online to voice their excitement at witnessing what they believed was a UFO.

I still can’t believe a UFO was spotted in New Jersey today! pic.twitter.com/ipi8S3caSz — 🤮 (@YoSoyHendejo) September 15, 2020

Multiple cameras and witnesses, New Jersey, 14 Sept 2020.



What is it?



If real, then amazing. #UFO



Please retweet, the truth is out there.pic.twitter.com/WSKxCzyYQu — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) September 15, 2020

​Even after it was pointed out that the craft was in fact a Goodyear blimp, some netizens were still brimming with conspiracy theories.

Well although we associate UFO with aliens specifically a ufo is quite literally just and unidentified flying object. So idk what it was and @GoodyearBlimp hasn’t come forward and said anything about being over Jersey. I guess we wait and see how it’s addressed. — 🌸Annie🌸 (@AnimeAnniePlays) September 15, 2020

hear me out it could be a quick diversion to send out a blimp when a sighting goes viral 🤔 — Super Villian 47 (@javigodbody) September 15, 2020

I live near a football ground in the UK and one came over my house a few years ago. Military jets are built fairly locally, so sometimes there's testing of those going on around here. pic.twitter.com/mHgbYMa8K1 — Ben Ashworth (@BenjaminJohn) September 15, 2020

I’d be freaked out if I came face to face with a blimp too. Just going along on your own business and you turn the corner BAM! Zeppelin sitting there with a switchblade and a pack of Newports. Whaddya do, you know? Anyway I hope the trauma wears off, blimps aren’t all bad. — Mutant Rave Massacre (@MutantRave) September 16, 2020

Amazing footage but you'll still get the debunkers saying it was fake or a weather balloon ffs 👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏😳 — Sarah Morris (@SarahMo84990651) September 15, 2020

Some New Jersey residents thought 2020 had become even more apocalyptic with a sighting of an UFO on Monday.

People parked their cars to video with many going viral but it was only a Goodyear blimp...

unless the aliens stole that blimp? 👽#UFO #2020alypse pic.twitter.com/ydgL06XEas — ~Marietta✌ (@_MariettaDavis) September 15, 2020

​Others on Twitter were much more down-to-earth about the sighting.

Great to see people talking about a blimp, considering there’s only 25 in the world pic.twitter.com/oAaKYf63Qq — Kevci4 (@kevci4) September 15, 2020

A UFO that follows FAA regulations with a blinking red beacon?? They must have studied our laws before they came, just to be safe — Gordox (@dragonflees) September 15, 2020

​Other social media users joked that considering what 2020 had brought, the UFO sighting was hardly surprising, given the current state of things with the health crisis amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.