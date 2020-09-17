'Good Boi is on Morning Walk': Labrador Takes Its Mate for a Ride

A super-cute video of a Labrador taking its mate for a ride is going viral on social media. In the 30-second video, the Labrador can be seen using its forelegs to push a bicycle trailer, in which another Labrador is sitting adorably. The video ends in an amusing way as the dog abruptly walks away, leaving the furry passenger perplexed.
When Uber is late, there is always option 2. They demonstrate. May not get more than down the driveway but fun!— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) September 15, 2020
(via yellowlabsquad IG)#cutenessOVERLOAD pic.twitter.com/eTZk0sdI4b
Good Boi s on Morning Walk before Yoga Class.. Hurry Up Buddy.. Need to reach home fast... ❤️😘😍🤣😂— Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) September 16, 2020
