Kanye West Shares Video Featuring Him 'Peeing' on a Grammy Award

American rap star Kanye West has made a rather graphic move involving one of his awards during his latest Twitter meltdown.
A video he shared online a video of what appears to be a Grammy award statuette lying in a toilet bowl, with a stream of liquid, presumably urine, being directed at it by a person offscreen.
"Trust me... I won't stop", Ye simply wrote in the caption.
Warning: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
Kanye West shares video of himself peeing on a Grammy amid his fight to own his masters pic.twitter.com/FgqirqvbdI— BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 16, 2020
Earlier, Kanye launched a tirade on Twitter, musing about the "master ownership" being "everything" in the "streaming world", as "that is the bulk of the income", and posting a tweet about the "five founding pillars" of the "Yeezy Christian Academy".
As Page Six points out, the rapper made the “peeing” tweet after publishing screenshots of his contract with Def Jam Music Group, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.
