Kanye West Says 'Slavery is a Choice', Reveals 'Yeezy Christian Academy's Pillars' in a Twitter Rant

Famous American rapper Kanye West has recently dazzled his social media audience with a fresh Twitter tirade, delivering it amid what the Daily Mail describes as a "feud with music labels Universal and Sony".
Musing about the "master ownership" being "everything" in the "streaming world", as "that is the bulk of the income", Ye then proceeded to drop a peculiar remark in a subsequent tweet.
"Remember they cut our tongues when we were on the boat ... but noooooow.... slaaaaaavery iiiiiiiiis aaaaaaaaa chooooooooice", the rap star wrote.
In the streaming world master ownership is everything... that is the bulk of the income ... in COVID artist need our masters ... it’s more important than ever before— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
I got J Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake
Che Pope got Dave Free’s number ... will have Kendrick’s numbed shortly ... I’ll keep you guys updated 😉 Remember they cut our tongues when we were on the boat ... but noooooow.... slaaaaaavery iiiiiiiiis aaaaaaaaa chooooooooice 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
According to the newspaper, Kanye's remark echoed his words from 2018 when he told TMZ that "when you hear about slavery for 400 years... that sounds like a choice,” adding that "we're mentally imprisoned."
The rapper then veered into religious imagery as he wrote about a need for an "army of angels" to cover him as he pulls "this sword out of the stone", while another of the rapper's tweets also featured a reveal about the "five founding pillars" of the "Yeezy Christian Academy".
I need an army of angels to cover me while I pull this sword out of the stone ... I need everyone’s prayers ... I promise we will be free and own our masters but we must be faithful to God this time— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/1h35bvlDV1— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
