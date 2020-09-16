Netizens Perplexed as Kanye West Accompanies His Twitter Post With Putin's Judo Training Photo

US rap star Kanye West has posted a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin's judo training session on his Twitter feed, captioned 'Rule number one - Listen to Ye'.
In his somewhat cryptic post, the best-selling musician claimed this was his final tweet of the day, only to post another tweet minutes later.
The rapper did not explain how the picture is correlated to his post.
While most Twitter users paid no special attention to the photo, some Twitterians could not contain their emotions, or puzzlement, about the picture.
The US rapper made headlines this year after he announced his intention to run for president as an independent candidate. He was also revealed to be suffering from the bipolar affective disorder, according to his family.
