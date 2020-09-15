Video of Indian Family Welcoming Adorable Pup in Traditional Way Goes Viral

A video of an Indian family welcoming a puppy’s first entry into their home like any newly-wedded bride will leave you in splits and make you go aww.
The 45-second video clip on Twitter reads: “My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies.”
My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26— little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020
The video shows a white coloured puppy is being welcomed in full Hindu traditional manner, by showering floral petals, applying sacred vermillion as a mark on the forehead, and then taking the first imprints of its feet to value it as an auspicious arrival.
The video has gone viral since being posted on Monday with 30.5K retweets, 1.2 million views, and 139.8K likes in just one day.
