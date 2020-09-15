J.K. Rowling's Latest Book Featuring Cross-Dressing Serial Murderer Leaves Twitter Polarised

A Twitterstorm has erupted after it was revealed that the main villain in J.K. Rowling's latest book, titled Troubled Blood, is a cross-dressing man, according to a preview on Amazon.
The revelation did not sit well with a lot of social media users, who launched the #RIPJKRowling hashtag, which swiftly started trending on Monday.
Some users took to Twitter to accuse the British author of transphobia.
Nevertheless, some Twitterians, appalled by the attacks on Rowling, stood up in her defence, putting in doubt the methods used to "cancel" her.
J.K.Rowling has faced a storm of allegations of transphobia after a tweet in June, in which she ridiculed the term "people who menstruate".
"'People who menstruate'. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted.
