Twitter Bans Videos of Biden Touching Girls Over 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Rules, Users Observe

Twitter is deleting news videos of Joe Biden being inappropriate with young girls accusing the Democrat's critics of breaking 'child sexual exploitation' rules, Texan progressive activist Johnny Graz said.
Graz found a series of videos from public service broadcaster C-Span he posted were blocked by the site for allegedly breaking its rules against child pornography.
User Jake Koenig had the same experience when he tried to post a reply in support of Graz, and found it hilarious that Twitter singled out footage of Biden's behaviour as child porn.
Koenig posted a video of Biden pawing at the daughters and granddaughters of fellow Congress legislators at their parents' swearing-in ceremonies in 2015, "but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation".
— Joe Bidens Televised Shart (@koenigjake) September 12, 2020
The infamous video shows Biden apparently putting his arm round girls' bodies and whispering in their ears.
At least one of Graz's tweets survived the Twitter censors:
— Plain Ol' Johnny Graz says #NeverBumpNeverTriden (@jvgraz) November 19, 2019
