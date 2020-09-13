'Highly Honored Bay of Pigs Award': Trump Brags About Receiving Non-Existent Prize

The Bay of Pigs was the location of a failed invasion by Cuban exiles supported by the US who were opposed to Fidel Castro's revolution. While there is no award named after this 1961 event, Trump nonetheless received an endorsement from the Bay of Pigs Veterans association.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday boasted that he had received the "highly honored Bay of Pigs Award" from Miami Cubans, while describing his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as "being terrible to Hispanics".

"Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!", Trump tweeted Sunday.

Trump appears to have invented the award, however, as netizens immediately pointed out that there is no such prize as "Bay of Pigs Award". What Trump did receive was an endorsement from the Bay of Pigs Veterans association in 2016. The Bay of Pigs is the location of an ill-fated, US-backed invasion by Cuban exiles that unsuccessfully took place against Fidel Castro government.

Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

​Users mocked Trump for "inventing" the award, calling the Bay of Pigs invasion a "foreign policy disaster" and rolling out suggestion of the awards Trump should receive instead.

Just one small thing about this "award" - it doesn't exist. But if it did, it would be appropriate to give it to Trump, because the Bay of Pigs invasion was a monumental failure and foreign policy disaster. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 13, 2020

B) if you know anything about the Bay of Pigs, you'd know it's not something for an award to be named after — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 13, 2020

​People noted that Trump was endorsed by the Cuban-born participants of the invasion, but pointed out that an endorsement is not an award.

After all, Osama bin Laden’s niece Noor bin Laden also recently endorsed Trump. Does that mean that Trump has won the prestigious Osama bin Laden Award? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 13, 2020

He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020

