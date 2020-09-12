That's America's... What? Internet Ripped Over Alleged Chris Evans' Nudes Shared in His Instagram

Chris Evans, a famous American actor, particularly gained popularity after starring as Captain America in the Marvel Universe film franchise. He is also well-known for his work in "Knives Out", "Fantastic Four" and "Snowpiercer".

Thousands of netizens were stunned Saturday after logging in to Twitter and seeing Chris Evans trending number one worldwide for what is believed to be him leaking his own nude pictures on Instagram.

Evans shared a video in his account, but apparently was not quick enough to notice that it ends showing his camera roll. Despite the actor deleting the clip moments later, the screenshots immediately went viral - and it was not only the nudes that caught user attention.

Many were thrilled by the picture edit that included Evans' own face with a caption "Guard That Pu*sy", wondering what might be the story behind this pic. But the "nude pic" triggered a wave of jokes, references and memes.

i honestly don't care about chris evans leaked nudes but i would like to hear the story behind this pic and why is it in his camera roll pic.twitter.com/TjomtXhqNv — ellen 🌺 (@fakehappymeal) September 12, 2020

⚠️⚠️Chris Evans NUDE⚠️⚠️🔻🔻



The only nude scene I will share bc Chris Evans deserves some privacy pic.twitter.com/0czER1556s — ✪ 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐲 ✪ (@Big_BuckyEnergy) September 12, 2020

me clicking to see why chris evans is trending pic.twitter.com/nTD5RfZ2Pm — zach (@civiIswar) September 12, 2020

Me: I wonder why Chris Evans is trending? Is it because Cap was the best Avenger? Did he do some awesome charity work? Is the doggo okay?



*clicks*



Me now: pic.twitter.com/7TjM1GvgqO — i should probably be reading. (@browniesO_O) September 12, 2020

chris evans’ publicist after logging onto twitter pic.twitter.com/8fZtCVijRQ — mk ♡ (@SCARLETSWlFT) September 12, 2020

​​A bunch of references were regarding Evans' role in Marvel's "Avengers" and "Captain America" saga, with people mocking one of his charachers appearances as Captain America in schooling videos, lecturing the kids who got a detention in a funny and condescending manner: "So, you got detention". The users were quick to rebrand it into "So, you leaked your own d**k pick".

Getting the most out of the scene, netizens remembered Steve Rogers' iconic line "That's America's a*s", remaking it to fit the situation.

Others recalled the famous scene from "Avengers. Endgame" that had two version of Captain America engaging in a fight, captioning it "exclusive footage of chris evans confronting the person who leaked his nudes".

exclusive footage of chris evans confronting the person who leaked his nudes pic.twitter.com/bQ4758skOt — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 12, 2020

​Some chose not to spread the alleged "nudes", ridiculing all the why-questions and starting a challenge suggesting what (or who) else might have been saved in Evans' camera roll, instead of a spicy picture.

can someone explain why @ChrisEvans has this picture of robert pattinson in his phone 😭😢😵😷#ChrisEvans #ChrisEvansinstagram #CaptainAmerica 😂😂



Chris Evans 😠😡 pic.twitter.com/s4BudhEaGI — Adarsh Anand (@Anandji_007) September 12, 2020

why chris evans has photo of lady gaga in his gallery? pic.twitter.com/GRC8yNU1zf — d (@daydreamrem) September 12, 2020

HELPJSKDJD but can someone explain why chris evans has this picture of Emma stone holding a Jaebeom fan sign 🏃‍♀️😭 pic.twitter.com/3ckpLV1QE8 — JB’S CULT LEADER | SAMAR DAY 🥳 𓅫 (@ministryofkpop) September 12, 2020

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN WHY THE FCK CHRIS EVANS HAS A WOOYOUNG PIC SAVED ON HIS CAMERA ROLL?;$/&:& WTFF pic.twitter.com/t94UYKiSzH — hya ꗯ misses atz (@atzbong) September 12, 2020

The Marvel star has not yet commented on the situation.

