Kim Kardashian Finally Stomps on Internet Rumour She Has Six Toes on One Foot

Kim Kardashian has scotched an Internet rumour that she has six toes on one foot.
In an Instagram post with a video of her left foot in a flip-flop, the lingerie model and reality TV star told her 188 million followers: "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild."
"But it's this part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it smashes down right here and in a picture," she explained. "I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe."
Kardashian helpfully counts her toes for her admirers before pointing out the bulge outside the little toe that looks vaguely like a vestigial digit.
The rumour began circulating on social media last year after she posted promotional pics for a new perfume on her Instagram account. Fans thought they had been badly photoshopped to edit out a sixth toe on one foot.
"I hope that answered my sixth toe question," Kardashian said. "Because I only have five toes on each foot."
