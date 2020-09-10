Register
19:33 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress Alyssa Milano talks to the media after she arrived for the Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

    Alyssa Milano Unleashes a Twitterstorm by Saying The Entire GOP 'Should Be Tried For Treason'

    © AP Photo / Michael Reynolds
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    306
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080422164_0:260:3072:1988_1200x675_80_0_0_991169803c4f96221b5a560c2aadcca9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009101080422230-alyssa-milano-unleashes-a-twitterstorm-by-saying-the-entire-gop-should-be-tried-for-treason/

    The excerpts from Bob Woodward's upcoming book on US President caused some uproar this week after they revealed that the POTUS previously admitted to the veteran Washington Post reporter that he had tried to publicly downplay the COVID-19 threat in the past.

    Alyssa Milano said on Thursday that the “entire GOP should be tried for treason” in relation to Donald Trump’s revelations that he had minimized the risks of the coronavirus pandemic and potentially misled the public on the subject in a bid to avoid panic. The disclosure was apparently made during one of his interviews with the Washington Posts's Bob Woodward in preparation for the reporter's ‘Rage’ book, which will see the light of day next week. Trump then reiterated the claim during a news conference on Wednesday when directly asked by one of the reporters.

    The news was met with condemnation from Democratic politicians, with Trump’s presidential rival Joe Biden alleging that POTUS’ actions have cost the lives of more than 50,000 American citizens. Milano however believes that the whole Republican Party should bear the costs of Trump’s alleged inaction in relation to the COVID-19 crisis, accompanying her tweets with the #TrumpKnewVoteBlue hashtag.

    However, those disagreeing with Milano’s opinion were not able to enter into a debate with her – as the actress limited the reply option to her post only to those who she follows herself.

    "Apparently Alyssa is unable to handle the heat and won’t allow any replies. Let’s make the RT the new ratio”, one user wrote in the retweet-with-comment section.
    “Do you know what treason is by definition?”, other people wondered.

    “Thinking the same thing about the Democratic Socialist Party”, was one of the comments to her post.

    “That's not how democracy works. The actions of one isn't the acceptance of many. This isn't like your side of politics that put everyone in a collectivist mentality where anyone not in the same think tank is excommunicated”, another person suggested.

    On Wednesday, the Trump Task Force’s leading expert on coronavirus and one of the country’s most respected immunologists, Anthony Fauci told Fox News that the US president had never grossly distorted information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March, Fauci, who is also a director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, praised the Trump administration for its handling of the health crisis, telling Fox News that he could not “imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more”.

    Tags:
    Alyssa Milano, Donald Trump, Democratic Party, Republican Party, GOP, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse