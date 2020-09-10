Psycho-Stan: Eminem's Home Invader 'Was There to Kill' the Rapper, Police Officer Testifies

During a trial, which started on Wednesday, new details about Eminem's home break-in were presented.
According to Clinton Township police officer Adam Hackstock, the rapper thought that his nephew was in the house, but it turned out to be a stranger, later identified as Matthew Hughes, who was homeless, according to Prosecutor Paul Bukowski.
“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Adam Hackstock, said during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court, as quoted by Fox News.
Eminem was not in court, but his attorney watched the proceedings by video.
According to the court's decision, Matthew Hughes' bail was set at $50,000, far more than he can afford.
The intruder, 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes from Michigan, is facing up to 20 years in prison for home invasion as well as five years for malicious destruction.
The incident happened on 6 April 2020 when Matthew Hughes broke into the real Slim Shady's house through the kitchen window. The alarm woke Eminem up, after which he found Hughes in his living room and immediately called security.
