Survival of the Fittest: Watch Mongoose Attack Snake with Precision - Video

A video captioned "The smaller the creature, the bolder its spirit. Survival of the Fittest" has gone viral on Twitter. Shot in some part of India and shared by the Forest Department of Maharashtra, the video shows a mongoose attacking a snake as it rests on a branch. It pulls down the prey by its and holds on to it before bringing it completely to the ground. The cuddly-looking carnivore then takes the coiled snake into the bushes, probably for a meal in private.
Mongooses are immune to venom because of their specialised acetylcholine receptors, which help them in attacking snakes.
