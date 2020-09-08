'Absolute Madman': Tom Cruise is Captured Making a Death-Defying Stunt For 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Production of the seventh part of the highly successful spy film series ‘Mission: Impossible’ was delayed early this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the film producers are now back to business; the main hero of the franchise has even been caught on camera while making some jaw-dropping scenes for the movie.

58-year-old Tom Cruise made the impossible look possible as he was presumably captured jumping a motorbike off a giant ramp on the top of a mountain in Norway, according to footage shared by eyewitnesses and the broadcaster Norwegian NRK. The death-defying stunt is believed to be part of a scene for ‘Mission: Impossible 7', which will again star Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an American special agent. Shooting is currently continues in Norway following a five-month delay caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

According to the shared footage, the stuntman in question, who was believed to be Cruise himself, was seen flying with a parachute following an awe-inspiring bounce as he let go of a motorbike. Last month, Cruise was reportedly captured filming a similar BMX trick in the UK, but the full scene has now unfolded on the top of Helsetkopen mountain, near Hellesylt.

The movie’s director Christopher McQuarrie also shared a pic of the giant construction on his Instagram page on Monday, captioning his post “Action… #MI7 Day 1”.

As the images of the stunt have started circulating across the net, the film series fans began to applaud Cruise’s audacity – while still referring to the actor as an “absolute madman”.

“The man is insane and I am very grateful”, one Twitter user wrote.

He is INSANE and an adrenaline junkie. Lethal combo — Andel (@Prettyangeltoo) September 7, 2020

Nothing but respect for @TomCruise Love that he raises the bar each time and truly challenges himself. Looking forward to seeing this film. — Tanya Gordon (@Tanya__Gordon) September 7, 2020

This man out here playing GTA in real life — Mauricio Méndez (@Maui_MR10) September 7, 2020

Following delays in production associated with the coronavirus crisis, the film is now expected to be released not early than 2021, presumably in November.