Twitter Takes Down Account After Video of Black Trump Supporter Retweeted by President

Twitter has taken down an account that posted videos, re-tweeted by US President Donald Trump, of black citizens pledging support for him.
Attorney and Townhall.com columnist Maria Medvin pointed out the account Trump re-tweeted. @AlwaysActions, had been suspended:
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 7, 2020
One of the videos shows and elderly black man in a 'Trump' hat saying he will vote to re-elect the president "because he is for what's right for America, and I love it. This is my country and I want it back."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020
Many Twitter users praised his comments in response to the blocked tweet:
— Therealaonassis (@realOnassis) August 31, 2020
— Jacquie@jacksrath (@Jacquie32740526) September 7, 2020
— Lacey Lance (@Asa789) August 31, 2020
— Steve B (@SB19009) September 7, 2020
Others called for voters to take the country back from Trump on November 3:
— Mike (@ironlegscharlie) September 6, 2020
— Hummingbird (@Humming52609259) September 7, 2020
— Ellen Gray (@3d00c79a905f4fb) September 7, 2020
An internet search for the suspended account shows several similar videos of black citizens criticising Black Lives Matter protests and the mainstream media, along with posts in support of police officers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)