Register
17:55 GMT05 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Spectator Chairman Bans Adverts From The Co-Op After Supermarket Chain Seeks To ‘Influence Content’

    © Wikipedia / Kaihsu Tai / The Co-operative Tilehurst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080376325_0:178:2730:1714_1200x675_80_0_0_05c1df5da268d631056aa54008c1b56f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202009051080375534-spectator-chairman-bans-adverts-from-the-co-op-after-supermarket-chain-seeks-to-influence-content/

    In a since-deleted tweet, a member of the Co-Operative Group's social media team said the firm was in discussions to cancel all advertising with The Spectator. That was in response to a tweet claiming the conservative magazine was guilty of transphobia.

    The Spectator has banned adverts from the "woke" Co-op after the supermarket was forced to deny it would boycott the magazine over alleged "transphobia."

    Spectator chairman and veteran British journalist Andrew Neil announced the ban by Britain's oldest magazine of one of the country's oldest grocery chains in a tweet on Friday.

    "We will not have companies like yours use their financial might to try to influence our editorial content, which is entirely a matter for the editor," Neil wrote. 

    He was responding to an the Co-Operative Group's denial that it was seeking to cancel all adverts with The Spectator over ill-defined claims of transphobia against the title.

    The row was sparked on Monday by a tweet from the Co-Op's twitter account, since deleted, responding to a post claiming the group's advertising with the conservative-leaning magazine breached its 2018 annual general meeting resolution to support the "Stop Funding Hate" campaign to boycott titles it accuses of "fuelling and legitimising prejudice and an increase in hate crime."

    Demonstrators during an Extinction Rebellion protest near the Home Office in central London, Friday Sept. 4, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Luciana Guerra
    Extinction Rebellion Protesters Block Newspaper Printing Sites in UK - Photos, Video
    The Co-Op reiterated its pledge that it "will not seek to affect the editorial independence of publications or channels" when implementing that decision.

    An image of the deleted tweet appeared in a Spectator article by transgender teacher and journalist Debbie Hayton on Saturday. 

    "Perhaps the Co-op expected The Spectator to change its behaviour, narrow its parameters of debate, perhaps to stop giving space to trans writers like me," she wrote.

    Neil tweeted on Saturday that the magazine had gained 550 new subscribers within hours of  the ban, adding: "I hope there are other woke advertisers ready follow Co-op’s example."

    The LGB Alliance, which opposes the 'erasure' of lesbian, gay and bisexual identity by trans rights activists, welcomed the flood of new subscriptions.

    Former ​firefighter's labour leader and advocate of traditional 'Blue Labour' values Paul Embury tweeted that the affair showed the "sinister nature of the ‘Stop Funding Hate’ campaign."

    But SFH praised the Co-Op, despite its denial of a boycott of The Spectator.

    "The Co-op’s brave move reflects a growing recognition by advertisers that aligning with media that demonise their customers just doesn’t make sense for their brand," ​Campaign director Richard Wilson said.

    It was not the first controversy surrounding the Co-Op group, founded in Rochdale, Lancashire in 1844, which advertises itself as an "ethical" business.

    In 2015 the Co-Operative Bank closed the accounts of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC), the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and some 20 other pro-Palestinian organisations including charities.

    CSC director Rob Miller said at the time it was "no coincidence" after the bank was forced to transfer majority control to two US hedge funds, Aurelius Capital Management and Silver Point Capital in 2013.

    He told the Morning Star newspaper: “It was done unilaterally. The national campaign has had all its accounts closed. We find it unethical and unacceptable."

    Related:

    US Teacher Sues School After Being Fired for not Calling Transgender Male Student ‘He’
    Transgender Woman Jessica Yaniv Taking Action Against Gynaecologist Who Refused to See 'Her Penis'
    JK Rowling Called a 'Threat to LGBT People' by Transgender Model Munroe Bergdorf
    Tags:
    Coop Cooperative, Advertising, political correctness, woke, Transgender Rights, transgender
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse