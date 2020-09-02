'Ageless Beauty': Salma Hayek Stuns Fans by Sharing Swimsuit Photo to Mark Her 54th Birthday

Actress Salma Hayek gave a pleasant surprise to her fans by sharing a picture of her wearing a sexy black swimsuit at the seaside in Greece.
The actress posted the image a day before her birthday and captioned the photo this way: "Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!"
After the photo was released, her account was showered with words of admiration related to her "ageless beauty".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation! ¿Quien creen que cumple 54 años mañana? Por cierto, ¡esto no es un Throwback Thursday! ¡Gracias Marjo por convertirte en fotógrafa durante las vacaciones! #birthdayweek #virgo ♍️
Among other photos from her vacations, Hayek shared this one, which features her enjoying a cup of coffee in a traditional Greek cafe.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Salma Hayek began her acting career in Mexico before moving to Hollywood in 1991. Her most well-known films include Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma. She is married to French billionaire and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault. They have a daughter, who was born in 2007.
All comments
Show new comments (0)