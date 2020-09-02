Little Ginger Kitten Strikes Cute Yoga Pose - Photos

The ginger kitty with a tiny pink nose initially starts with a simple pose - she lies flat on her back and with her hands stretched backwards.
In the second photo, she performs an amazingly complex pose and gazes into the camera, as if saying - show me what you've got!
#GingerCatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/eGbTN8UKzV— Tails of a Kitten in the City (@TailsofaKitten1) September 1, 2020
On Tuesdays we practice #yoga #catyoga #CatsOfTwitter #CatsOfTheQuarantine pic.twitter.com/f3QYveIKuP— Tails of a Kitten in the City (@TailsofaKitten1) September 1, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)