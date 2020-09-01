Wah Gwaan! Did Adele Just Flip Back at Haters in Jamaican Over Her Bikini Pic?

Singer Adele appeared to have hit back at critics after receiving backlash online for her homage to Jamaican culture, according to a screenshot that has been doing the rounds on Twitter.
The picture shows Adele cheekily comment in Jamaican patois during Brandy and Monica's Instagram live on Monday: "Wah Gwaan! Yow gyal, yuh look good enuh."
Not Adele in the Brandy and Monica Verzuz live pic.twitter.com/WKZTcLHP3G— FORTUNE COOCHIE (@fvckgerry) September 1, 2020
The screenshot most certainly has been doctored, as the aligment and font of Adele's purported comment were off. Yet still many people fell for the trick.
she’s coming out as Jamaican🥵— Z (@lnducedComa) September 1, 2020
"Ya yaow, me jus a roll inna di gully. Ochi, Tivoli, Seaview, sunny!" pic.twitter.com/K7AYxeE5Eu— Spencer™ 🇦🇬 (@spencer_kadeem) September 1, 2020
Becoming an island gyal 😭🤣🤣— CHAP UNRULY 🇿🇼 (@Mambo_Chap) September 1, 2020
It’s getting weird— everything is awful (@robhimtonight) September 1, 2020
The 'Hello' hitmaker caused a stir online when she posted a picture of herself sporting a traditional Bantu knot hairstyle and a top in the colours of the Jamaican flag as she celebrated London's Notting Hill Carnival, which moved online this year.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲
Adele has been accused of cultural appropriation and insensitivity for posting such a photo at a time when the anti-racism movement is in the spotlight on both sides of the Atlantic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)