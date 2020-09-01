Joe Rogan's Chats With Conservative Guests Mysteriously Missing From Spotify Podcast Archives

The golden age of podcasts is marred by the deplatforming of some voices. The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts out there, hit Spotify on Tuesday without several high-profile guests.

Spotify appears to have adopted an overly selective approach to Joe Rogan's podcast, choosing not to upload dozens of episodes featuring conservatives speakers.

This was first noticed by Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of prominent intellectual Jordan Peterson.

Mikhaila wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that an August 2018 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where she was a featured guest, is missing from Spotify's library.

"This is straight up censorship. This is absolutely ridiculous," she tweeted. "It is NOT on Spotify, along with some other episodes."

This is straight up censorship. This is absolutely ridiculous. My episode with Joe is #1164. It is NOT on Spotify, along with some other episodes. pic.twitter.com/ZKTKVTIxZ1 — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) September 1, 2020

​Mikhaila Peterson is not the only person whose appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast does not appear on the popular streaming service.

According to a Redditor who cross-checked Spotify’s full archive and the list of all episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify has not uploaded a total of 46 entries. Those missing episodes notably included conversations with conservative speakers like Adam Kokesh, a 2020 Libertarian presidential candidate who calls for dissolving the federal government; Milo Yiannopoulos, the British right-wing commentator previously banned by Twitter and Facebook; Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder; and Owen Benjamin, a provocateur comedian who has objected to hormone replacement treatment for transgender children and mocked the Holocaust death toll.

It is unclear whether Spotify has not uploaded these dozens of episodes with Joe Rogan's consent. His show, which has dominated Apple charts and YouTube views, landed on Spotify on Tuesday as part of a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with the platform.

Mikhaila Peterson has previously had her YouTube channel demonetised for unknown reasons. She suggested it could be due to her advocating a self-invented all-meat diet, criticising the Black Lives Matter movement, or openly discussing hallucinogens and other drugs.

The health blogger has recently opened up about her family's struggle with the coronavirus. YouTube does disable ads for content discussing the virus, although Mikhaila says YouTube demonetised her entire channel and not just her Covid-related videos.