Skyskrapper-Sized Asteroid Makes Closest Approach to Earth in Decade

A dangerous asteroid 2011 ES4, which is at least 25 metres (82 feet) in diameter, will approach Earth on Tuesday, 2 September, according to NASA. The small Solar System body will be closer to our planet than any other asteroid in the next decade - it is expected to come 120,000 km away from the Earth, which is significantly closer than Earth-Moon distance (384,402 kilometres).
The closest distance between the 2011 ES4 and the planet will be marked at 16:12 GMT.
Mark your Calendars: Sept 2 features close fly-by from #Asteroid 2011 ES4 - https://t.co/cWeCPJPCF7 // #2011ES4 #NASA pic.twitter.com/rIIdjMlCcJ— NickelBlock Forecast (@nqlblq) August 23, 2020
Earlier this week, NASA also warned that another asteroid will approach Earth on 2 November - right before US Presidential Elections. The agency noted, however, that the chances of it making an impact were 0.41 per cent.
About that election day #asteroid... @AsteroidWatch says Asteroid 2018VP1 is small and poses no threat to Earth. Even if it entered our atmosphere it would disintegrate due to its size. Read more on NASA's #PlanetaryDefense on #NTRS! #STIdocs https://t.co/LO32GYRouJ pic.twitter.com/gBvq9pWpyz— NASA STI Program (@NASA_STI) August 27, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)