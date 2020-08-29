Internet Fuels POTUS Health Conspiracies After Trump 'Almost Tripping' in New Hampshire

US President Donald Trump has faced both mockery and concern over his stumbles on ramps and stairs, and now social media has posted video of Trump slurring his speech and failing to keep his balance while walking.

A new Twitter hashtag, #TrumpIsNotWell, is trending on Saturday after social media users raised concern over the president's health.

Increased questions came to light with a viral video showing Trump's recent appearance in New Hampshire, in which he lost his balance briefly while walking up to the stage. The scare was short-lived, however, as Trump managed to get himself together and was able to play it off, proceeding eventually to the microphone.

Trump arrived in New Hampshire on Friday to hold a campaign rally shortly after accepting the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

Trump almost trips walking up stairs to his rally event tonight pic.twitter.com/TgKhRJfgW3 — Ryan Becker (@_RyanBecker) August 28, 2020

​Following the video, allegations emerged from the anti-Trump political action committee the Lincoln Project, recalling Trump's 16 November 2019 visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center, pointing out that "we still don't know why" it occurred.

"The American people need to know what's going on with Trump", the Lincoln Project PAC suggested.

Netizens got the tone immediately, fueling speculation over Trump's condition, and posting additional footage showing Trump stumbling during speeches and having difficulty with words.

​It was suggested by users that something was particularly wrong with his right side, as he seems to drag his right foot when walking, during one video.

This is from CNN 6 or so weeks ago. I think he had a stroke - he’s dragging his right leg - my attempt at getting the word out, didn’t seem to go far enough #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/7A8qkzq99I — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 29, 2020

The ramp ... excuse the music, or enjoy it, but he favors his left here as well and uses his right hand in a tapping fashion on the rail pic.twitter.com/UEIOXOJ0Li — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 29, 2020

​Another video showed Trump holding up his water cup to drink, but using both hands to do so.

"Signs of a left side of brain stroke?", a Twitter user wondered.

And here he is using 2 hands to drink employing the left hand to stabilize the cup #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/DeMU7Zl9Lw — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 29, 2020

​In an unannounced event, Trump, 74, visited the Walter Reed National Medical Center in November 2019, on reasons described by the White House as "getting a head start on his annual physical exam", instead of starting in middle winter as usual, because of anticipating "a very busy 2020".

After the check-up, Trump asserted that he was in "very good" health.

"Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year", he tweeted at the time.