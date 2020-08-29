Heavy Show-ers Across Essex: Twitter Giggles at 'Penis-Shaped' BBC Weather Graphic

A heavy rainfall of humorous tweets has poured down on the BBC after its Essex account posted a weather graphic on Twitter on Friday that evoked rather salacious associations among subscribers. Most commenters admitted that the rainfall patterns presented in the graphic appeared to have an anatomical resemblance to certain parts of the male anatomy.
The peculiar shapes stole the thunder from the news about heavy showers over Essex, as the majority of users simply could not help commenting about the somewhat provocative trick of nature.
The obscene natural phenomenon seemingly had a lasting impact on subscribers, as some of them could not even let go of the topic in other, fresher BBC Essex weather reports.
