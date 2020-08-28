Giant Deadly Black Mamba Swims in Shallows, Scaring Tourists in South Africa - Video

A large black mamba has scared tourists on the Durban beachfront. When people on Addington Beach in South Africa went swimming, they spotted a snake in shallow water and called in a snake-catching service.
Herpetologists from the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) promptly arrived at the scene and determined that it was a 2.5-metre-long deadly black mamba. They said that it was quite easy to catch it, as the reptile was exhausted.
"Black mambas are uncommonly found along the coastal belt, preferring deep valley areas with thick vegetation. This particular snake had possibly come down through the canals and rivers that run into the harbour", the SAAMBR said in a statement.
[ICYMI]: A 2.47m long black mamba, was spotted at the Addington Beach on the Durban Beachfront yesterday. The South African Association for Marine Biological Research rescued the snake and it will be in the care of the uShaka Sea World staff for now. Video: Supplied. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/YPE9NyXGz5— Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) August 26, 2020
The herpetologists urged people to stay away from black mambas, as their bite can be fatal. They also said that the captured snake was taken to a veterinary clinic, where it received a full clinical examination before being released back into the wild.
All comments
Show new comments (0)