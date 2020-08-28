'Nothing Less Than Stunning': Oscar-Winning Actress Halle Berry Wows Netizens With Topless Photo

Hollywood star Halle Berry has stunned social media users with a photo she posted on her Instagram account, showing the actress wearing only white pajama pants. The star of the X-Men saga, who is an outspoken supporter of women’s rights, added a caption to the image, which read: "Selflove is never selfish".
The photo received more than 300,000 likes on the actress’s social media accounts and Berry was inundated with comments in which netizens praised her beauty
Nothing less than Stunning❤️— Nelson Baker (@osutailg8ter14) August 27, 2020
Some users said that the 54-year-old is like a fine wine – only gets better with age.
😍 stil looking good better then the young ones— eldridson maria (@eldridson) August 27, 2020
You get more stunning with every passing year.— hmmmmm (@GeorgeWMassey2) August 27, 2020
Others commended Berry’s life advice to love oneself
So true. One must love themselves before they can share that love with others 🥰 pic.twitter.com/d9UDSAPqlp— John Hillier (@JohnMHillier) August 27, 2020
You gotta love yourself, if you don't nobody else will— John Schaffer (@jjschaf) August 27, 2020
Still others found that the actress should not have exposed herself…
@halleberry you're an amazing woman 🌎💯🌎🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🦋💪🏾 Self-love is good. You don't need to expose yourself the world knows your body and mind is incredibly sexy. Continued blessings. Look forward to your next film— Dre Vin Sanders (@utilizemind2) August 27, 2020
what you covering up that we havent already seen in sword fish girl 🤣🤣— JaY RoC (@CaLi_PrOoF) August 28, 2020
