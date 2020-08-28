Register
13:16 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks back into the White House with first lady Melania Trump after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020

    From Obama's Birth Certificate to Dancing Coronaviruses: Twitter Edits Melania Trump's RNC Dress

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080304221_0:214:3262:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6d9f79aa11fb395a0d3a27dbd1fcb190.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202008281080304196-from-obamas-birth-certificate-to-dancing-coronaviruses-twitter-edits-melania-trumps-rnc-dress/

    The first lady's pick of wardrobe is rarely ignored by eagle-eyed netizens, and even more so if it truly stands out not only for its design, but for its colour.

    Melania Trump turned heads Thursday as she donned a flowing bright green gown on the final night of the Republican National Convention, during which her husband solemnly took to the podium, with his better half by his side, to accept the GOP nomination for re-election.

    Despite green being a vibrant colour in itself, standing for life and continuity, the hue of the first lady's dress, as others obviously preferred more subdued colours, appears to be reminiscent of a screen that an editor can replace with any backdrop of their choice to make it more compelling or outstanding.

    Here is where the imagination of netizens proved to be utterly unmatched.

    It wasn't long before Melania's outfit was edited to look like whatever you could think of: from a projection of former Vice President Joe Biden right across Melania's body to his face, or a home for dancing viruses, in a reference to castigators of the Donald Trump team's response to the pandemic.

    One revisited the green dress turning it into a sign plastered with the number of COVID-19 deaths across the country, while another, Pia Guerra, superimposed a picture of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate on the floor skimming dress. Courtesy of a third, FLOTUS rocked a weather forecast picture instead of a gown, or rather as one.

    There was also room for rather contentious content, as "The Daily Show" put a video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on the garment.

    Many queried if Melania and her aides had anticipated that the dress would be mocked, much like Queen Elizabeth's bright green outfit was earlier.

    Others wondered if it is just a dress, much like Melania's jacket that said "I REALLY DON'T CARE" was just "a jacket", as Stephanie Grisham, now the first lady's chief of staff, said about the Zara coat the first lady wore in June 2018.

    "I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe", Grisham added.

    Related:

    Melania Trump Plotted to Keep 'Usurper' Ivanka Out of Inauguration Photos, New Book Claims
    Melania Trump‘s Facial Expression as Ivanka Walks By After Delivering Her RNC Speech Goes Viral
    Melania Trump Refused to Move Into White House Until New Toilet Was Installed, Former Adviser Says
    Tags:
    Election, Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19, FLOTUS, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse