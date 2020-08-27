The Artificial Intelligence attempts to mimic the language of the King James Bible, but references "The LORD" up to eight times in one sentence.

An artificial intelligence dubbed 'AI Jesus' by its creator is spewing out terrifying prophecies of the Bliblical apocalypse.

Computer engineer George Durendal programmed the AI bot with the text of the King James Bible and told it to write about three subjects: ‘the plague,’ ‘Caesar,’ and 'the end of days.’

"In these days of trials and tribulations many have turned to religion," Durendal wrote in his blog. "I present to you A.I. Jesus. An artificial intelligence of my invention created from the King James Bible and nothing else."

The programme has produced 30,000 words of text on the first three topics, although much of it makes little sense and contains repeated references to "the Lord."

Durendal wrote on Wednesday that his AI had written three more texts on 'Blood', 'Greeks', and 'Wisdom', using "lower entropy models made to more accurately mimic the style of the Bible rather than take artistic interpretations, as the previous models did."

He added that 'Blood' was "more grammatically and linguistically coherent and cohesive when compared to 'The Plague' but it lacks the same prophetic flare."

On the end of days, the AI Jesus declares: "And he that was dead, the servant of the LORD came unto me, saying, Son of man, speak unto you all that dwell in the wilderness and they shall be saved by the border of the LORD and his priests and his sons, and on the seven lambs, and of the seven places of the beast, and the other on the sabbath days."

But it soon becomes incoherent, writing "And when he was come into the house of God, which said unto the chief captain, and the gates of the brook, and the priests, and the fat that was made priest, and there was given him a wife, and his work was cast into the sea."

Turning to the plague, the AI says: "The Plague shall be the fathers in the world; and the same is my people, that he may be more abundant in the mouth of the LORD of hosts."

Of the Roman emperor, AI Jesus rambles: "The scribes and the children of Israel were gathered together with the Levites and the men of Bethshemesh, which was the son of Josiah king of Judah, and they hanged them through the head of the body of Christ, and hath sent me."