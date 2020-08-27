Comedy Actor Terry Crews Provokes New Twitstorm With Call To Boycott Strip Club

The former gridiron player turned actor previously made headlines when he tweeted that Black Lives Matter shouldn't mean "black lives better".

Actor and activist Terry Crews has sailed into a new Twitstorm with his call for a boycott of a famous strip club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The star of 'Everybody Hates Chris' and the 'Expendables' film series series tweeted his call to shun the downtown Magic City club on Thursday, adding the hashtag "#blacklovematters".

Magic City, which almost exclusively features black dancers and is connected to the hip and R&B music scenes, was opened in 1985 by toner salesman Michael Barney.

One customer described the club to Atlanta Magazine as a place where "you can go on Monday night and stand beside a millionaire, the biggest thief in Atlanta, the biggest drug dealer in Atlanta, the police, and one of the biggest rappers or R&B artists in the world—all in the same room."

BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY#blacklovematters — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 27, 2020

Twitter users laid into the star over his new three-word post, with many accusing him of undermining the livelihoods of the black women who work at the club.

​Crews courted controversy in July with his comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, saying he did not want to see it turn into "black lives better."

The devout Christian has previously spoken of his battle with addiction to pornography since the age of 12, saying he even entered rehabilitation to save his marriage.