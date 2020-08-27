Register
27 August 2020
    Piers Morgan Rips Hollywood Star Bette Midler as 'Racist' Over Melania Trump Jab

    Viral
    Bette Midler, the 74-year-old entertainer took aim at Melania Trump's manner of speaking and accent during the first lady’s Rose Garden pre-election address, branding her "an illegal alien", in a dig at President Trump's well-known moniker for illegal migrants.

    Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has resumed his old feud with Hollywood star Bette Midler by calling her "racist" for comments about US First Lady Melania Trump, just days after they traded jibes over Meghan Markle.

    He launched a rant in his iconic manner, attacking the 74-year-old comedienne for her "racism" because she found fault with Melania Trump who she noted "still can't speak English" poking fun at her accent and calling the first lady an "illegal alien" referencing her husband’s favourite word for illegal migrants.

    FLOTUS took the floor at the Republican National Convention in the White House's Rose Garden, calling for understanding and unity from Donald Trump's voters.

    "#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!", the US entertainer first tweeted, addressing Slovenian-born Melania Trump by the name of her signature social and anti-bullying initiative "Be Best".

    Midler's brazen remarks did not sit well with quite a few, including Piers Morgan. "Oh, God. Bette Midler's a racist", Morgan responded starting off the sentence exactly the way Bette did hers.

    "Wow. The hypocrisy in this country is maddening", one netizen summed up on the fiery exchange, with another posting cheekily:

    "She's easier to understand than a attempt by Joe Biden to complete a sentence".

    Although Midler hasn't deleted the controversial tweets, the actress backtracked on her comments offering an apology to Mrs Trump and anyone she could have offended.

    "Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania 'still can't speak English' last night", she tweeted. "I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up of people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always", the entertainer posted, after crowds blasted her for the comments widely deemed as "xenophobic".

    Days earlier, over the weekend, the pair clashed over the recent stepdown of the Sussexes and their new life in Los Angeles, with Morgan urging the Queen to deprive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, background attend an Anzac Day dawn service, at Hyde Park Corner in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tolga Akmen
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, background attend an Anzac Day dawn service, at Hyde Park Corner in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    "If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit", Markle said in a video shot for the When All Women Vote initiative aimed at boosting female suffrage. The implied call prompted Morgan to accuse Meghan of politicising her new role, writing: "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles", calling her message "partisan":

    "They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way", Morgan continued.

    The Rose, Beaches, and The Stepford Wives star didn't mince words telling him to "f*** off", he then hit back with a slightly reconciliatory "be kind". 

     

