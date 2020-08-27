Not Today, Baby: Horse Launches Fierce Kick on Man Who Tries to Mount It - Video

A video of a horse kicking a man trying to mount it is going viral on social media. In the video, posted by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, a young man is seen running up from behind and trying to jump onto a horse.
However, as soon as he reaches the animal, he gets kicked by it. The man turned 360 degree in the air and fell on the ground. The video has garnered 26,800 views along with laughter.
The best horse ride that I had seen 👌 pic.twitter.com/oqD8x4013o— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 26, 2020
