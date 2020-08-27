'Didn't She Used to Sell That WAP?': Cardi B Goes After Melania Trump, Notes FLOTUS Nude Pics

In needling Melania Trump, the New York City-born rapper was responding to a former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine, who suggested that "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B".

American rapper Cardi B responded to Republicans who criticised her new explicit track "WAP", dissing the first lady, Melania Trump, who had been offered as an example by a former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, after denouncing the musician in her tweets.

Responding to Lorraine's assertion that "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B", the rapper tweeted a nude photo of the first lady with the text: "Didn't she used to sell that Wap?, a reference to the rapper's new top-charting track "WAP".

Recalling Melania Trump's explicit photo-shoots, Cardi B said that the picture she shared gave her a similar feeling to that of her new track in celebrating sexual energy.

Lorraine earlier slammed Cardi B and her oeuvre for rapping "about her genitalia, corrupting our youth", also denouncing her personal life, when the musician claimed to have "drugged & robbed men during her time as a stripper”.

​Melania Trump previously enjoyed a successful modeling career, during which she participated in several explicit photo shoots. Early in her modeling career, she was a fashion model who was booked by agencies in Milan and Paris.

Commenting on her explicit photos for a Max publication in a January 1996 issue, US President Donald Trump in 2016 claimed that the naked photo shoots occurred before they met.

"Melania was one of the most successful models, and she did many photo shoots, including for covers and major magazines. [The Max photo] was a picture taken for a European magazine prior to my knowing Melania. In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common."