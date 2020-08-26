Register
00:37 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Auschwitz Museum Denounces TikTok Holocaust Trend as 'Hurtful', 'Offensive'

    © Sputnik / Fishman
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/11/1079241193_0:345:2888:1969_1200x675_80_0_0_b8a1bd6e78947f431ce771241db2ba1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202008261080287563-auschwitz-museum-denounces-tiktok-holocaust-trend-as-hurtful-offensive/

    A TikTok trend with creators impersonating Holocaust victims is seen by many as disturbing and potentially offensive for those whose family members died during the 20th century Holocaust in Europe. In TikTok videos, users wear makeup and clothes similar to those of Holocaust victims, explaining how they died in death camps run by the Nazis.

    The Auschwitz Museum released a statement expressing concern over a recent TikTok trend in which users roleplay victims of The Holocaust displaying cosmetic bruises and burns and explaining how they died or what they felt in the Nazi death camps.

    The Auschwitz Museum stressed that, while it's important to share personal stories of those imprisoned and murdered during The Holocaust, "we are not allowed to put people in a victim's position".

    "The trend visible on TikTok can be indeed hurtful and even considered offensive. Some of the examples online are dangerously close or already beyond the border of trivialization of history and being disrespectful to the victims. Some were not created to commemorate anyone, but to become a part of an online trend", the museum said.

    The statement stressed, however, that it does not seek to shame the participants in the trend, instead calling for discussion and increased awareness.

    "But we should discuss this not to shame & attack young people whose motivation seems very diverse. It's an educational challenge", the statement said.

    Some of the creators, cited by Wired UK, claim the videos are intended to spread awareness about the tragedy of The Holocaust.

    “I’m very motivated and captivated by the Holocaust and the history of World War II,” McKayla, a 15-year-old TikTok user told Wired UK. “I have ancestors who were in concentration camps, and have actually met a few survivors from Auschwitz camp. I wanted to spread awareness and share out to everyone the reality behind the camps by sharing my Jewish grandmother’s story.”

    Others, however, echoed concerns raised over the controversial trend, saying that many people use The Holocaust context "for fame".

    “There are many young creators who range from about 12 to 16 that use the Holocaust trope for fame. They know it will get views and make them more popular, but most of the time they are not Jewish and it feels as though they are mocking the actual victims of the Holocaust", a user named Tyler, who claims to be Jewish, told the outlet.

    Established in 1940, Auschwitz was one of the largest sites in the Nazi prison network, with the death camp seeing over 1.1 million men, women and children intentionally killed between 1940 and 1945.

    Related:

    'It's Just a Joke': 'Holocaust Tattoos' Video Goes Viral on TikTok, Polarizes Public
    US Republican Official Apologizes Over a Cartoon That Compares Face Masks to Holocaust
    Holocaust Denial Promotion Spotted on Facebook, Media Says
    Vandals Deface Site of Nazis’ Worst Massacre in France With Holocaust Denying Statements
    Tags:
    Auschwitz museum, Auschwitz, Holocaust, TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse