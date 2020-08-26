Night One of RNC Enriched Internet With #Guilfoylechallenge

After Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the "Trump Victory Finance Committee" and current girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivered a speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, netizens quickly turned her impassioned performance into a challenge, recording and editing videos that recreate her exultant use of the phrase: "The best is yet to come!".
Parodies flooded Twitter after Guilfoyle rolled out what has been described by many in the media as a carefully pre-recorded performance, addressing an empty arena with fierce lines such as: "Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!".
The fresh challenge received the hashtag #Guilfoylechallenge, filling threads with people screaming the now famous lines in hilarious settings or recalling classic memes that they suggest fits Guilfoyle's over-the-top performance.
According to BuzzFeed, the challenge began with Twitter user @DBF_NYC, the first to parody the speech, which quickly received thousands of retweets and inspired many to do the same.
#Guilfoylechallenge pic.twitter.com/Eb8aubYRbp— Deon🌹 (@DBF_NYC) August 25, 2020
The followers of the new challenge suggested their own over-the-top interpretations.
THE BEST IS YET TO COME when @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris win the 2020 Election!— Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) August 25, 2020
#Guilfoylechallenge #TrumpChaos pic.twitter.com/PO9h2GGuHW
Some brought creativity to the challenge, involving family members and pets, and even going for costume design and "acting".
#GuilfoyleChallenge family style pic.twitter.com/zboEXjsIHH— Ryan Prominski (@realryanpro) August 25, 2020
#Guilfoylechallenge accepted pic.twitter.com/OKs1eD7jwR— Jenniferly (@docjenmd) August 25, 2020
There Is Passion and then there is this— richisfunny (@richisfunny) August 25, 2020
#Guilfoyle #Guilfoylechallenge #RNCConvention2020 #TrumpJr pic.twitter.com/KaVBg72rDe
Power’s out because of a gentle breeze and some wind sooo it’s time for the #guilfoylechallenge pic.twitter.com/MqeG0lc4CO— Mike Lupis (@jsmisfort) August 25, 2020
As you wish. 🤪#GuilfoyleChallenge #RNC2020 #CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/BK4TnoEPkC— Liberty Liberty LIB-erty (@libertythePD) August 25, 2020
Other users saw Guilfoyle's speech as new life for classic memes.
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech #Guilfoylechallenge pic.twitter.com/iCWNdiOOOQ— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) August 25, 2020
Nailed it!— José (@yoruguaenusa) August 25, 2020
#GuilfoyleChallenge#KimberlyGuilfoyle pic.twitter.com/oTafViRc4H
All comments
Show new comments (0)