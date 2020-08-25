Video: Ferry Rescues Girl Floating on Inflatable Unicorn Off Coast of Greece

The footage shows the child holding onto the inflatable unicorn as local ferry boat crew members begin to rescue her.
She was found floating on the unicorn in the middle of the sea near the town of Antirrio in the Gulf of Patras.
According to a report by the Greek City Times, the girl was between 4 and 5 years old and was swept away from the shore by sea currents.
When the girl’s parents realized that their daughter had been carried away by the currents, they notified port authorities, who then alerted the captain of the local ferry boat Salaminomachos.
The Salaminomachos has rescued four people in the last month, including an elderly man who was swept away from shore while floating on a sea mattress.
All comments
Show new comments (0)