Netizens Call to #FreeMessi as the Football Legend Reportedly Seeks to Leave FC Barcelona

The ongoing speculations about the prospects of Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, which were apparently fanned by the team's crushing defeat in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich this month, have recently reached a whole new level on social media amid the news that the Argentinian football ace does indeed want to part ways with the club.
According to Reuters, a source in the club has confirmed that Messi informed Barca about his desire to leave by sending a burofax, "a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties".
Coining hashtag #FreeMessi, many Twitter users went on to call for Messi's release from the team, with numerous memes emerging in the process.
Some also appeared to make not-so-subtle suggestions about what teams might try and sign up Lionel.
Previously, media reports suggested that FC Barcelona may make Messi's potential transfer rather problematic, thanks to his €700 million release clause.
Earlier, famous Brazilian ex-footballer Ronaldo argued that Messi leaving Barca seemed “very unlikely”, especially amid the current "financial crisis in Europe".
