Huge Waterspout Tears Through Golden Beach in Miami - Video

The National Weather Service reported that the waterspout was first seen at around 1:14 pm off Sunny Isles Beach and came ashore at around 1:20 pm at the northern end of Golden Beach, becoming a tornado.
After that, it quickly returned to the sea and dispersed.
Wow!! Check out this massive waterspout that formed off of Golden Beach yesterday. We did not take this video. (🎥: unknown)#SouthFlorida #Miami #GoldenBeach#Aventura #AtlanticOcean #Waterspout pic.twitter.com/cUrUVoK6K7— Koncrete Art (@KoncreteArt) August 20, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)