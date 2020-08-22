Final 'Tenet' Trailer Leaves Fans Hyped for Film's Eventual Release

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer of Christopher Nolan's spy movie "Tenet" that is expected to debut on 3 September in theatres. The dramatic video sequence was accompanied by Travis Scott's soundtrack single "The Plan" .
The upcoming film features an ensemble cast that includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh among others.
The fans of Nolan's work took to Twitter to voice their impatient anticipation of the upcoming movie, which has been postponed several times.
Other users, however, lamented the fact the film will only be screened in movie theatres, as many nations continue to keep them closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)