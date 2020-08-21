B***h Please I Can Protect Myself! Buffalo Walks Away With Security Post in India – Video

It seems this buffalo trusts no one with its security and took things in its own hooves to avoid getting into an ugly crash with cars.
A hilarious video from India shows a buffalo walking on the streets with a whole set of barricades. The buffalo tried to walk past through a wheel barricade but ended up carrying it along on its back for some distance in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Bitch please!!! I don't trust cops, I can protect myself. #Buffaloes #security @RandeepHooda @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 @SudhaRamenIFS pic.twitter.com/3nHvvmOJOc— Advitya (@advityabahl) August 21, 2020
